Israel Has Taken All of Northern Gaza But Gaza War Will Continue through 2024

Main combat operations in the north of the Gaza Strip have come to an end, with the focus shifting to central and southern Gaza.

In central Gaza, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has advanced and encircled the Al Bureij camp. They have also advanced south along the Salah Al Deen road.

The IDF has continued to expand its control in the Kharn Yunis area.

Israeli spokesman indicate that Israel must achieve total victory in Gaza and against Hamas. This will mean operations shift from the North to Center and South.

Israel’s military says Hamas has been destroyed in northern Gaza and that the Jewish state will now concentrate on its central and southern regions — with the war set to last at least a year.

The Palestinian terror group’s 12 battalions operating out of north Gaza have been defeated, Israel Defense Forces Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced over the weekend.

“Now, we are focusing on dismantling Hamas in the central and southern Gaza Strip. We will do this differently, thoroughly, based on the lessons we have learned from the fighting so far,” Israel Defense Forces Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

It will take a year to dismantle Hamas according to Maj Gen Amos Yadlin.