CATL has new rectangular LFP batteries. The LFP EV battery price will be less than $56 per kWh within six months. It is a bigger rectangular battery with each one being like six Tesla 4680 batteries.
The LFP battery price in China is currently $70 per kWh.
China’s EV makers (CATL, BYD) are targeting two 0.1 rmb drops ($14 per kwh each). Each 0.1 rmb drop is US$840 for a whole 60 kWh pack.
The price is heading to $36 per kWh as early as next year.
They EV LFP battery prices at the start of 2023 were $110-124 per kWh.
Tesla should be saving about $2000 in battery costs right now compared to last year. Tesla will be saving $800 in LFP battery costs within 6 months and another $800 within about 18 months.
2 thoughts on “EV LFP Battery Price War at Less Than $56 per kWh Within Six Months”
This is not good news. The reason for the price war is a global slowdown in EV adoption. Now, battery makers have so much overcapacity they are slashing prices in a race to avoid bankruptcy. How many companies have already invested billions and billions of dollars in half finished factories and battery lines that will not be needed? This will put an instant halt to any new battery factories being built or new capacity going online. This is going to financially crush every company that has made huge investments in battery factories. All the small players will go bankrupt, the larger ones will have massive write-downs that will crush their stock price. Forget about gaining market share in a global price war, with the gigantic investments that have been committed to, companies will be simply fighting to survive the impending cash crunch. As always, Brian, I love your research. It’s time to start calculating who’s the most at risk and then short their stock.
However, a market economy usually works automatically.
Price drops like that will naturally stimulate demand quite a lot if the low prices reach the end users. Every house with solar power will want a battery if only the prices are reasonable.
If the prices don’t reach the consumers, some middlemen are getting rich. Then the producers need to bypass middlemen to get access to higher end user prices.
Here in Sweden, the politicians have closed down half our nuclear power and built a forest of windmills. This results in intermittent production and power shortage very often and the electricity prices skyrocket.
The power mix can be seen in real time at: https://www.svk.se/om-kraftsystemet/kontrollrummet/
A windy day, wind power generates about 40% of normal production (25000 MW). If we could buffer half of these 10000 MW windpower, we would need 5000 * 24h = 120000 MWh of battery capacity. This is just for one small country and this would stabilize the grid and defer building a bunch of nuclear reactors.