EV LFP Battery Price War at Less Than $56 per kWh Within Six Months

CATL has new rectangular LFP batteries. The LFP EV battery price will be less than $56 per kWh within six months. It is a bigger rectangular battery with each one being like six Tesla 4680 batteries.

The LFP battery price in China is currently $70 per kWh.

China’s EV makers (CATL, BYD) are targeting two 0.1 rmb drops ($14 per kwh each). Each 0.1 rmb drop is US$840 for a whole 60 kWh pack.

The price is heading to $36 per kWh as early as next year.

They EV LFP battery prices at the start of 2023 were $110-124 per kWh.

Tesla should be saving about $2000 in battery costs right now compared to last year. Tesla will be saving $800 in LFP battery costs within 6 months and another $800 within about 18 months.