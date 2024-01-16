50 Year Nuclear Pacemaker Battery Now and Maybe a Multi-year Nuclear Phone Battery Next Year

Jan 8, 2024, China Startup Betavolt New Energy Technology announced the successful development of a miniature atomic energy battery. It uses nickel-63 nuclear isotope decay and China’s first diamond semiconductor (4th generation semiconductor) module to successfully realize the miniaturization of atomic energy batteries. It has modularization and low cost. The battery can provide power for 50 years while a lithium/iodine pacemaker battery can last about ten year. The amount of power delivered is about 0.1 milliwatts (100 microwatts). A typical iPhone needs about 450 milliwatts when it is on a black screen.

China has achieved innovation in the two high-tech fields of atomic energy batteries and fourth-generation diamond semiconductors at the same time. There are competing European and American companies working on this semiconductor based nuclear battery technology.

It is called the BV100. The world’s first nuclear battery to be mass-produced. The power is 100 microwatts, the voltage is 3V , and the volume is 15 X 15 X 5 Cubic millimeters are smaller than a coin. Nuclear batteries generate electricity every minute, 8.64 joules per day, and 3153 joules per year. Multiple such batteries can be used in series and parallel. They plans to launch a battery with a power of 1 watt in 2025. If policies permit, atomic energy batteries can allow a mobile phone to never be charged, and drones that can only fly for 15 minutes can fly continuously.

Its energy density is more than 10 times that of ternary lithium batteries. It can store 3,300 megawatt hours in a 1- gram battery . It will not catch fire or explode in response to acupuncture and gunshots. Because it generates electricity automatically for 50 years, there is no concept of the number of cycles of an electrochemical battery ( 2000 charges and discharges). The power generation of atomic energy batteries is stable and will not change due to harsh environments and loads. It can work normally within the range of 120 degrees above zero and -60 degrees below zero, and has no self-discharge. The atomic energy battery developed by Betavolt is absolutely safe, has no external radiation, and is suitable for use in medical devices such as pacemakers, artificial hearts and cochleas in the human body.

Betavolt has also communicated with China’s professional nuclear research institutions and universities, and plans to continue research on using isotopes such as strontium- 90 , promethium- 147 and deuterium to develop atomic energy batteries with higher power and a service life of 2 to 30 years.