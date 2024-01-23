Megalodon Was NOT a Big Great White Shark

A new study shows the Megalodon, a gigantic shark that went extinct 3.6 million years ago, was more slender than earlier studies suggested. This finding changes scientists’ understanding of Megalodon behavior, ancient ocean life, and why the sharks went extinct.

The Megalodon is largely known only from its teeth and vertebrae in the fossil record.

The Megalodon was more slender and possibly even longer than we thought. It was more like the modern mako shark. It still would have been a formidable predator at the top of the ancient marine food chain, but it would have behaved differently based on this new understanding of its body.

Megalodon was not a 50 feet to 65 feet long version of the Great White shark.

Megalodon was probably a 55 feet to 75 feet long version of the Mako shark.

There is no doubt the Megalodon is one of the largest marine predators ever to have lived. But a slimmer and more elongated body would suggest the Megalodon also had a longer digestive canal. Sternes explained that in this case, the sharks might have enjoyed enhanced absorption of nutrients, and may not have had to eat as often as previously believed.

“With increased ability to digest its food, it could have gone for longer without needing to hunt. This means less predation pressure on other marine creatures,” Sternes said. “If I only have to eat one whale every so often, whale populations would remain more stable over time.”

Some shark scientists have theorized that a natural decrease in prey led to the extinction of Megalodons. However, Sternes has another theory, in part supported by the revised understanding of its shape.

“I believe there were a combination of factors that led to the extinction, but one of them may have been the emergence of the great white shark, which was possibly more agile, making it an even better predator than the Megalodon,” Sternes said. “That competition for food may have been a major factor in its demise.”

This is just another thing for the John Statham Meg movie series to correct as they strive for scientific accuracy.