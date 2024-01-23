SpaceX Could Double the Size of Starbase

If SpaceX is able to trade a large 477 acre piece of land beside a Texas widelife refuge for 44 acres beside the existing SpaceX Starbase, then SpaceX will nearly double the size of the SpaceX Starbase.
The land would be swapped with Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.
