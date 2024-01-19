Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is saying that the LLAMA 3 large language model will be providing open source AGI.
Zuckerberg feels that people will wear glasses to hold their connection to AGI. Glasses will provide the video and audio connection from people to AGI.
Mark joins OpenAI Sam Altman as promising AGI will here very soon.
2 thoughts on “Meta LLAMA 3 Will Be Opensource AGI”
If he can actually make agi, he will become very powerful indeed.
I agree with him on the glasses thing.
Kinda funny that AI blew up so fast, it caught even giants like Meta flat footed. Their Ray Ban smart glasses were originally designed for a social media influencer crowd, and the people who just like to capture everything they do. But then AI got pretty good, very fast, and they realized they needed to put AI in it, and it’s going good for them.
I’m waiting on the 2nd gen version of those glasses, basically waiting for AI to get real good, and the glasses to be more geared for AI uses, and I think adding some kind of visual screen in it is paramount, even google glass style.
People still want a phone in their pocket, sorry humane, but your Ai pin will flop.
People also do not want a 2nd device in their pocket, the Rabbit r1 will also flop.
A year from now, I’m betting I’ll be wearing a 2nd gen meta glasses, with AGI baked in, and they will F’n sell like steroids on Muscle Beach.