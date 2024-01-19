Nextbigfuture Discusses Laser Pushed Sails

Nextbigfuture has a weekly video review of the big stories in science and technology. The later part of the video discusses laser pushed sails for fast missions around the solar system and then interstellar missions.

We have the laser technology that is sufficient to be used for laser pushed sail missions. They need to be mass produced. The military will be buying powerful combat lasers by the thousands in the 2030s. Industry will continue to buy and build more and more lasers, which will lower the costs.

NASA and Breakthrough Starshot (funded by Billionaries Yuri Milner, Zuckerberg and others) are funding the laser pushed sail program. There will be small orbital tests by 2030. There should be a mission to send something by the moon with a few hours flight time versus days with Apollo style chemical rockets.

There are many missions for scaled up probes to everywhere in the solar system. Once the system is scaled to a gigawatt (with solar panels and batteries or a dedicated nuclear reactor) then the marginal cost of more missions is tiny.