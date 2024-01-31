2028 Airbus – Voyager Space Starlab Space Station Cutaway and Interior Plans

Airbus and Voyager Space are working together to launch a three deck space station by 2028. It will be launched by the SpaceX Starship.

The planned space station will have three decks and the design merges Voyager Space Starlab with the Airbus Loop.

The Airbus LOOP Multi-Purpose Orbital Module is designed to be 8 meters in diameter which fits into the 9 meter diameter faring of the Starship. It would have about 150 square meters (1620 square feet) of usable are inside. The volume would be about 300 cubic meters.

Designed for Long-Term Space Missions

The Airbus LOOP is designed to make long-term stays in Space comfortable and enjoyable for its inhabitants, while supporting efficient and sustainable operations at the same time. It builds on everything that has been learnt over the decades and fully exploits the potential of tomorrow’s technologies in order to best support humanity’s future in Space: In Low-Earth or Lunar Orbit, or on long-term missions to Mars.