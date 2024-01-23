X-NASA Admin Tells Congress to Put Him Back With an Apollo Sized Budget

X-NASA administrator Mike Griffin now has his own management consulting company and testified to congress that NASA should spend hundreds of billions of dollars for cost-plus contracts from United Launch Alliance for the Moon and Mars program.

He testified to the House and told them to fire everyone at NASA and cancel all of the current Moon contracts. Put competent people in charge (implication would be him) again and run the moon program with an Apollo sized budget.

It would be cost-plus contracts for all of his old friends and possible clients.

Current NASA leaders did not approve of his call to fire everyone at NASA.

SpaceX and Blue Origin did not approve of his call to cancel their contracts.

The alternative (shown in the picture) is pretty much Constellation but with SLS. Quite depressing compared to what Artemis is doing right now. Link: https://t.co/13SxYDg5Ab https://t.co/HVGPtiQLoQ pic.twitter.com/FeImTOJY1N — Alejandro Alcantarilla Romera (Alex) (@Alexphysics13) January 17, 2024

Here's his testimony, which includes mass budgets and a conops bat chart of his alternative to Artemis.https://t.co/KuXgcVoKFd — Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) January 17, 2024

Should probably add that he's not arguing for a cheaper commercial driven approach or something. A quick read of his testimony suggests he wants NASA to basically go back to the bad old days of Constellation, huge cost-plus contracts to old space companies and more SLS launches. — John Score (@JScoreForever) January 17, 2024

Griffin Says SpaceX and Blue Origin Will Fail So the Contracts Should Be Cancelled

The agency has awarded fixed-price contracts to SpaceX and Blue Origin to carry out lunar landings for, respectively, $2.9 and $3.4 billion dollars. The cost of the Apollo Program over the 14-year period from 1960-73 is estimated to have been $257 B in 2020 U.S. dollars. It is reasonable to believe that with the flight experience and space industrial infrastructure that exist today, human lunar missions could and should be executed for considerably less than Apollo. It is grossly unrealistic to suggest that they could be done for 1.5% of Apollo’s cost. The award of these unrealistically low fixed-price contracts makes it clear that cost reasonableness was not a factor in ranking these contract awards.

Just Stop and Get No Money Back

He does not want SpaceX and Blue Origin to try to continue, since they might succeed.

The existing contracts should be terminated for the convenience of the government and a new program initiated along the lines described above. Those who object will observe that termination for convenience will not allow significant funding to be recaptured from the existing fixed-price contracts, and this is correct.

Fire Everyone at NASA, Hire Griffin Back and Spend Money on SLS Like His Cancelled Constellation Program

A new program, architected and managed by people who are clearly qualified for the job, should be initiated and executed with funding adequate to carry out this urgent and important national mission.

He wants to go back to the $200B-300B Apollo, Space Shuttle days.

Obama Cancelled the Delayed and Over-budget Constellation Program Under Griffin

The Committee judged the nine-year-old Constellation program to be so behind schedule, underfunded and over budget that meeting any of its goals would not be possible. President Obama’s 2011 budget request for NASA cut the agency’s Constellation program completely, effectively canceling a five-year, $9 billion effort to build new Orion spacecraft and Ares rockets. The new space vehicles were slated to replace NASA’s three aging space shuttles (due to retire this year) and launch astronauts into orbit and on to the moon.

The same contractors on Constellation reformed under the Space Launch System program and continued the Orion capsule.

From its inception in 2011 through the year of its first flight, the Space Launch System rocket program has cost $23.8 billion. The Orion deep space capsule has cost $20.4 billion since the program began in 2006. Related ground infrastructure upgrades cost an additional $5.7 billion since 2012. In total, NASA spent $49.9 billion on these programs between 2006 and their first test launch in 2022. There was another $9-10 billion spent and being spent in 2023 and 2024. The SLS/Orion program will have cost nearly $60 billion by the end of 2024.

There is no lunar lander with the SLS/Orion program. The return to Constellation/Apollo would require tens of billions to develop a lunar lander.

First Test Flight of SLS/Orion in 2022

The Orion spacecraft for Artemis 1 was stacked on October 20, 2021, and on August 17, 2022, the fully stacked vehicle was rolled out for launch after a series of delays caused by difficulties in pre-flight testing. The first two launch attempts were canceled due to a faulty engine temperature reading on August 29, 2022, and a hydrogen leak during fueling on September 3, 2022. Artemis 1 was launched on November 16, 2022.

A NASA safety panel, while congratulating the agency on a successful Artemis 1 mission, said it was worried about the agency’s safety culture and workforce as it prepares for the first crewed Artemis flight.

NASA officials said at the time an inadvertent overpressurization of a liquid hydrogen line damaged a seal, causing a large leak of liquid hydrogen that scrubbed the launch. They speculated that human error caused the overpressurization.

In its report, ASAP said a “manual command error” from the launch control center caused the leak.