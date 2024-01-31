SpaceX Starship Will Launch Voyager Space Starlab – First European Space Station in 2028

Voyager and its operating company, Nanoracks, were awarded a $160 million Space Act Agreement from NASA in December 2021 to create Starlab, a continuously crewed, free- flying space station to replace the International Space Station. Voyager Space and Airbus have a transatlantic joint venture that will design, build, and operate the Starlab commercial space station. Starlab will ensure a continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research from the International Space Station into the new commercial space station era.

Voyager Space is a space technology company dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With nearly 20 years of spaceflight heritage and over 1500 successful missions as of Fall 2022, Voyager delivers space station infrastructure and services and technology solutions to commercial users, civil and national security government agencies, academic and research institutions, and more, with the goal to accelerate a sustainable space economy.