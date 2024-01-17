Starlink Mini and Connected Teslabots, Tesla Cars Everywhere

Elon Musk says @SpaceX will release Starlink Mini later in 2024. It will be small enough to fit in your backpack. The outdoor use case also requires the power requirements for Starlink to be muchless. You will be able to pull the terminal out of your backpack in the middle of nowhere and connect to fast reliable internet.

Multiple Starlink mini will also be able to create a Wifi communication mesh.

This will mean that a Teslabot could have a high speed internet data connection everywhere.

It means that Tesla cars and trucks will have high speed internet data connections everywhere.

The Tesla cars and Teslabot all have batteries to charge the Starlink internet for days.

This will be another advantage and synergy between Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink.

According to recent FCC filings, the dimensions of the Starlink Mini are approximately 10″ x 12″, about the size of a laptop. This makes the Mini about half the size of the current Starlink Standard dish.

