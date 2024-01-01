Tesla Multiple 4680 Production Lines Ramp in 2024

The Tesla 4680 production ramp has taken about two years longer than Tesla first planned. Most of the analysis has been based upon monthly or quarterly percentage increases in production. This has been while the technical problems were being solved. The 4680 technical problems should be completely solved by mid-2024. The second Texas line was started a few months ago. There are four 4680 production lines in the first phase of the Tesla 4680 Texas production. There will be another four lines added in Texas by the end of 2024. If it takes 6 months to ramp a 4680 battery line that is a normal production ramp then here is what it could look like for total multiple lines of production.

Abundant made in the US 4680 batteries will mean all Tesla cars and trucks will get the $7500 tax credit. There will be 10% domestic production credits for Megapacks sold in the US. The US 4680 vehicles will get $3600 of battery credit if they have an 80 kWh pack.

The 4680 packs will cost about $6000 by the end of 2024 versus about $12000 for some of the battery packs at the end of 2023.

The 4680s for all US Tesla vehicles could take out $5000 to $13000 in costs per vehicle via tax credits and cost savings.

Tesla will go from about 1% of global battery production to about 10-20% by the end of 2024.