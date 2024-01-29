The First Human Has Gotten a Neuralink Implant

Neuralink has officially implanted its first brain chip into an actual human. The person is recovering well and the device is detecting neuron spiking. Those who suffer from ALS or spinal cord injury are the people who should apply for device.

The Neuralink mission is to create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs today and unlock human potential tomorrow.

If you’ve been living with quadriplegia from a spinal cord injury (SCI) or with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), you may qualify for the PRIME Study.

Watch this video and visit our website to learn more and to submit your application:

https://neuralink.com/patient-registry/

The PRIME Study (short for Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) – a groundbreaking investigational medical device trial for our fully-implantable, wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) – aims to evaluate the safety of our implant and surgical robot, and assess the initial functionality of our BCI for enabling people with quadriplegia to control external devices with their thoughts.

This study involves placing a small, cosmetically invisible implant in a part of the brain that plans movements. The device is designed to interpret a person’s neural activity, so they can operate a computer or smartphone by simply intending to move – no wires or physical movement are required.

This research will be the first of its kind to be performed in people and may help us find safer, more effective ways to implant and use our BCI to potentially restore and enhance computer control and other capabilities.

BREAKING: Neuralink has officially implanted its first brain chip into an actual human! https://t.co/kig2neQeot pic.twitter.com/kyQm6w8E0E — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 29, 2024

The PRIME Study – a groundbreaking investigational medical device trial for our fully-implantable, wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) – aims to evaluate the safety of our implant and surgical robot, and assess the initial functionality of our BCI for enabling people with quadriplegia to control external devices with their thoughts.

This study involves placing a small, cosmetically invisible implant in a part of the brain that plans movements. The device is designed to interpret a person’s neural activity, so they can operate a computer or smartphone by simply intending to move – no wires or physical movement are required.

This research will be the first of its kind to be performed in people and may help us find safer, more effective ways to implant and use our BCI to potentially restore and enhance computer control and other capabilities.

If you have limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) you may qualify.

Here's what the Neuralink implant is designed to enable: pic.twitter.com/ImrSkxT0h7 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 29, 2024

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

Here's what the Neuralink implant is designed to enable: pic.twitter.com/ImrSkxT0h7 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 29, 2024