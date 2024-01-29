EEOC Commissioner informs Mark Cuban that his hiring practice tweets describe a violation of Title VII law. As a general rule, race/sex can’t even be a motivating factor—nor a plus factor, tie-breaker, or tipping point. It’s important employers understand the ground rules here.
If the EEOC determines that employers are in violation of anti-discrimination laws, employers may receive fines up to $50,000 for smaller companies or $300,000 for companies with more than 500 employees.
Employees who believe their employer has violated Title VII can pursue legal claims, including disparate treatment. Disparate treatment is the most obvious form of employment discrimination.
According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the average settlement for employment discrimination claims is about $40,000. However, depending on the facts and circumstances of the case, settlements or verdicts can climb to seven figures.
@mcuban and all of the companies he has invested in need to be investigated immediately. He has openly admitted to violating Federal law. When should we expect him to be brought before Congress?
— Two Weeks LOL (@TwoWeeksLOL) January 29, 2024
@mcuban, EEOC Commissioner here. Unfortunately you’re dead wrong on black-letter Title VII law. As a general rule, race/sex can’t even be a “motivating factor”—nor a plus factor, tie-breaker, or tipping point. It’s important employers understand the ground rules here.
— Andrea R. Lucas (@andrealucasEEOC) January 29, 2024
Commissioner Lucas, does the EEOC still require a charge of discrimination to be filed through the @USEEOC portal before a suit for discrimination can be filed?
People who @mcuban does not consider diverse – which appears to be white males – may want to consider this.
— FuToN_SLG (@NoNameHeaux) January 29, 2024
1 thought on “Mark Cuban Publicly Admitted Violating Hiring Antidiscrimination Laws”
Never work for someone who would hire you or not based, even partially, on your race. I think it’s great that he has been upfront about his beliefs so people of all races can know what sort of person they would be working for if they worked for him.