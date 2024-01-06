Thin Film Isotope Nuclear Rocket for Over Seven Times the Speed of Chemical Rockets

A 2024 phase 1 NASA Advanced Innovations concept study will look at thin film isoptope nuclear rockets. This will enable faster probes with years of thrust capability. The years of thrust using nuclear isotopes will provide energy for course changes beyond Saturn and even in interstellar space far from the solar energy of the sun.
The lightweight, thinfilm could be used after a probe was launched using other propulsion. It could enable a probe working around the moons of Jupiter or out in the Kuiper belt beyond Pluto to continue to make major changes in position for years or even decades.
Exotic solar sail approaches may enable reaching the required distant localities, but are unable to then make the required propulsive maneuvers in deep space. Nuclear rockets are large and expensive systems with marginal capability to reach the location. A thin film nuclear isotope engine with sufficient capability to search, rendezvous and then return samples from distant and rapidly moving interstellar objects.
The same technology allows a gravitational lens telescope to be repointed so a single mission could observe numerous high-value targets.
The basic concept is to manufacture thin sheets of a radioactive isotope and directly use the momentum of its decay products to generate thrust. The baseline design is a ~10-micron thick Thorium-228 radioisotope film which undergoes alpha decay with a halflife of 1.9 years. The subsequent decay chain cascade produces daughter products with four additional alpha emissions that have halflives between 300ns and 3 days. A thrust is produced when one side of the thin film is coated with a ~50-micron thick absorber that captures forward emissions. Multiple “stages” consisting of longer half-life isotopes (e.g. Ac-227) can be combined to maximize the velocity over extended mission timelines.
Key differentiators of the concepts are:
• Cascading isotope decay chains (Thorium cycle) increases performance by ~500%
• Multiple ‘stages’ (materials) increases delta-V and lifetime without reducing thrust
• Thrust sheet reconfiguration enables active thrust vectoring and spacecraft maneuvers
• Substrate thermo-electrics can generate excess electrical power (e.g. ~50 kW @ eff=1%)
• A substrate beta emitter can be used for charge neutralization or to induce a voltage bias that preferentially directs exhaust emissions and/or to exploit the outbound solar wind
Leveraging 30kg of radioisotope (comparable to that launched on previous missions) spread over ~250 m^2 of area would provide more than 150 km/sec of delta-V to a 30 kg payload. Multiple such systems could be inserted into a solar escape trajectory with a single conventional launch vehicle allowing local search and rendezvous operations in the outer solar system. The system is scalable to other payloads and missions. Key advantages are:
• Ability to reach a velocity greater than 100 km/sec with spare capacity for rendezvous operations around objects outside the solar system including options for sample return.
• Simple design based on known physics and well-known materials
• Scalable to smaller payloads (sensors) or to larger missions (e.g., telescopes)
• Novel ability to reach deep space (> 150 AU) very quickly and then continue aggressive maneuvers (> 100 km/sec) for dim object search/rendezvous and/or retargeting telescopes at the solar gravitational focus over a period of years.
3 thoughts on “Thin Film Isotope Nuclear Rocket for Over Seven Times the Speed of Chemical Rockets”
A first test application would be, I should think, station keeping thrusters for satellites. Thrust requirements are minute, but duration long, and we’re already having issues with still functional satellites running out of station keeping fuel.
Greater than 100km/s implies a specific impulse above 10,000 which is good but can be beaten by things like VASIMR. Kind of a shame that the proposal doesn’t make it clearer. The thrust to weight should be pretty good due to the simplicity of the “engine” (thrustor?) which does not require the weight of an additional solar/nuclear power source.
Worth noting that such engines are DOA because the greenies will protest their launch to LEO as they are actively radioactive. Of course this won’t be a problem once SpaceX sets up their own reactors on the far side of the moon.
LOL … “their own reactors on the far side of the Moon”
A grand chuckle there, Combo.
I seem to recall talking up just this overall idea some 5–8 years ago on NBF.
Oh well … I’m sure NASA was considering it in the 1960s.
There is really something appealing about the ‘non-moving-parts’ aspect though. Plates, actually just thin films tensioned in rings, more-or-less with their active faces pointed opposite where the vectoring is supposed to ‘go’. Not very much of the radionuclide material ends up blasting away. 50% at least goes wrong way, to be absorbed by the film’s backing. 25% is lost to just going off-axis, the right way.
The ²²⁸Th eventually decays to ²¹⁰Pb, losing only 18 ÷ 228 or 7.9% of its mass to alpha particles. So, maybe 3% total ‘fertile’ mass ejection.
Trusting the cited (hopelessly munged up by including payloads and every other whatchamagoogie) ΔV expectations (over what length of time?), the system could prove very useful — as you say — in station keeping, or maybe getting a modest sized Einstein Ring telescope placed out at 600 AU. And shifting it about to peer at a host of interesting exoplanets?
THAT seems worthy.
And doesn’t even ‘feel expensive’.
A hundred mil?
25 kg of ²²⁸Th might be spendy, but the rest of the infrastructure of origami folding panels and tiny actuators, and all the science stuff .. and Léts not forget the communications malarky, as well as some proper science instrumentation … well there’s where the mun is really spent. Multiply by 10 to placate the congressional parasites and other capitalist leaches that get their tenterhooks into the program. Billions!
⋅-⋅-⋅ Just saying, ⋅-⋅-⋅
⋅-=≡ GoatGuy ✓ ≡=-⋅