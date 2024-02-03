IVO Quantized Inertia Barry-1 Satellite – Orbital Change- Important Metric is Semi Major Axis

I have been tracking the IVO dual quantized inertia drives on the Barry-1 satellite since Jan 24, 2024. The Barry-1 satellite only has the quantized inertia drives with 0.25 millinewtons and 0.65 millinewtons of thrust.

UPDATE- Orbital weirdness is normal. The drives are not activated and the Semi-Major Axis charting is what matters with orbit altitude.

The velocity has not changed since I started looking at the Norad tracker about 10 days ago. It has been at 4.72 miles per second, but about an hour into its orbit is at 4.73 miles per second at a lower perigee of 510 km. Yesterday I was seeing 317 miles to 329 miles. (511 km to 530 km). Norad was forecasting 10-day Perigee: 512.3 km Apogee: 525.8 km. This seems to have changed.

I was not tracking the satellite in December, 2023 but Scott Manley was. Scott used Celstrak had the altitude dropping from 519 kilometers in early December down to 513 kilometers on Jan 8, 2024. The satellite rose to apogee 535 kilometers but is an altered orbit that drops to perigee 510 kilometers.

The orbit seems to have substantially altered. ALERT: Would some other people check the Barry-1 satellite orbit and movement. It looks to me like the drives are working. I was checked and I was wrong.

However, thanks to @CelesTrak I can look at the satellite's orbital elements and see that since the start of December the only way the spacecraft is going is down.

It's almost like their thruster which doesn't need fuel isn't working 🤔 pic.twitter.com/u67rSINUSn — Scott Manley (@DJSnM) January 11, 2024

Potentially Worldchanging

Background: According to standard physics we cannot travel to the stars in a human lifetime because we need impractical amounts of fuel to get close to light speed. However, a new theory of inertia has been proposed called Quantized Inertia (QI). It predicts standard inertia, as a vacuum effect, at normal accelerations. It also predicts a drop in inertia at low accelerations that predicts disc galaxy rotation without dark matter. Therefore it has solid empirical backing.

Objective: Quantized inertia predicts that a new kind of propulsion can be achieved by energizing the vacuum and making gradients in it using synthetic ‘horizons’ (conductive materials). This form of propulsion does not need heavy fuel, only an energy source, so it would allow interstellar travel in a human lifetime. DARPA funded lab work 2018-2022 to demonstrate this prediction unambiguously in the lab.

Method: $1.3M was won from DARPA to test this prediction and a network of, so far, six labs have joined the effort, formerly and informally. The methods used include firing lasers into asymmetric metal cavities, lasers into fibre-optic flouride glass loops shielded by metal on one side, high-acceleration electrons in capacitors, and other methods.

The IVO system uses the capacitor cavity method.

In 2023, they are getting good results from a capacitor with a dielectric between plates with 8 micron separation. McCulloch uses Aluminium plates and kapton dielectric but IVO Ltd experiment uses a solid dielectric. There are at least three groups working on the propulsion experiments and six labs worked on ground experiments. In Mike McCulluch lab at Plymouth, they saw 0.25 milliNewtons. IVO saw 52milliNewtons. IVO launched a satellite with 0.25 millinewtons and 0.65 millinewtons of thrust. All of the works is at about 1 watt of power because attempts to increase power causes problems at this time. There is still times when the system does not work.

Results: In 2021, one experiment had shown no thrust but several others have measured the thrust expected from the theory, with force to power ratios of for example 0.08 N/kW (comparable to ion drives, without needing fuel) and up to 100 N/kW (enough to enable launch). NOTE: that the most power is 1 watt systems with about 52 millinewtons. IVO launched a satellite with 0.25 millinewtons and 0.65 millinewtons of thrust.

NOW- The company IVO Ltd and DARPA want to confirm that the lab results are real. The Quantized Inertia drive has been launched into space and has been there for over two months. It has been outgassing so that any propulsive effect will be from the drive. They have also been performing the null tests and establishing a baseline that would be changed if the propulsion is working. The mission and drive are in a low power cube sat but if the ground work propulsion happens in space then over a few weeks or a few months the drive will be able to move the cube sat from low earth orbit up to geosynchronous. There would be no other way to explain than the propulsion works.

Conclusion: If the orbital test gives positive results and can be replicated and confirmed and the work scaled then interstellar travel within a human lifetime becomes possible. The 2021 talk will present the quantized inertia theory, the evidence for it, the experimental thruster results so far (where possible) and an outline of a QI-based interstellar propulsion system (horizon drive).

The drive method deployed into space is likely the laser fired into flouride gas fibre-optic loops shielded by metal on one side or is lasers fired into asymmetric metal cavities.