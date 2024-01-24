NORAD Live Tracking of the Barry-1 Quantum Drive Cubesat

NORAD tracks all satellites and the Barry-1 satellite with the Quantum drive experiment is being tracked. It is NORAD id code 58338.

It is traveling at 4.72 miles per second. If over the next few months it increases in speed instead of falling out of orbit then this would be evidence that the Quantum Drive works.

It can take weeks to months for Hall Effect thruster to use 50 millinewtons of thrust to boost a satellite to a higher orbit.

IF it starts to get faster than 4.72 miles per second, then that would be the drive working.

I think 1-6 months to find out. If they do not turn it on for 1 month, then a strong conclusive result should be 1 month of operation, if the effect is as expected. IF the effect is real but 10% of expectation then it could take 2-3 months. If the effect is real but marginal then 4-6 months and a follow up would be needed. Follow up will be needed anyway unless there is a null result after one year. They could try again with the other designs, if they want to be sure.

I would say IF it gets to 4.8 miles per second or raises altitude by 10 miles or so then we are in business. Definitely 100 miles altitiude raise or a 5 mile per second speed. Do not need to wait for published result, can use NORAD live tracking for your own assessment.

It would have to deviate from the Newtonian forecasted orbits projections.