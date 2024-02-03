Did We Just Get Interstellar Space Drive ? NO

Two weak space propulsion drives seem to be working and this would be huge because they need no fuel. There needs to be a lot more verification and replication of what is happening.

UPDATE IVO CEO Richard Mansell told me that the drives are not turned on yet.

UPDATE: We need to track the semi-major axis increasing for the evidence that the satellite is increasing its orbit and the thrusters are working.

Background on Why I am Interested but Still Waiting

They only have the thrust of 0.25 millinewtons and 0.65 millinewtons. However, they should continue to work so long as they have electricity.

We have nuclear fuel radio thermal generators that can operate for decades. The tiny continuous thrust with 400 watts to power a few hundred of the devices, then we could get a probe to proxima centauri in about 12 years.

I have been tracking the IVO dual quantized inertia drives on the Barry-1 satellite since Jan 24, 2024. The Barry-1 satellite only has the quantized inertia drives with 0.25 millinewtons and 0.65 millinewtons of thrust.

The velocity just changed since I started looking at the Norad tracker about 10 days ago. It has been at 4.72 miles per second, but about an hour into its orbit is at 4.73 miles per second and at a lower perigee of 510 km. The shape of the orbit has changed as is more elliptical.

Yesterday I was seeing 317 miles to 329 miles. (511 km to 530 km). Norad was forecasting 10-day Perigee: 512.3 km Apogee: 525.8 km. This seems to have changed.

I was not tracking the satellite in December, 2023 but Scott Manley was. Scott used Celstrak had the altitude dropping from 519 kilometers in early December down to 513 kilometers on Jan 8, 2024. The satellite rose to apogee 535 kilometers but is an altered orbit that drops to perigee 510 kilometers.

The orbit seems to have substantially altered. ALERT: Would some other people check the Barry-1 satellite orbit and movement. It looks to me like the drives are working.

However, thanks to @CelesTrak I can look at the satellite's orbital elements and see that since the start of December the only way the spacecraft is going is down.

It's almost like their thruster which doesn't need fuel isn't working 🤔 pic.twitter.com/u67rSINUSn — Scott Manley (@DJSnM) January 11, 2024

Potentially Worldchanging

Background: According to standard physics we cannot travel to the stars in a human lifetime because we need impractical amounts of fuel to get close to light speed. However, a new theory of inertia has been proposed called Quantized Inertia (QI). It predicts standard inertia, as a vacuum effect, at normal accelerations. It also predicts a drop in inertia at low accelerations that predicts disc galaxy rotation without dark matter. Therefore it has solid empirical backing.

Objective: Quantized inertia predicts that a new kind of propulsion can be achieved by energizing the vacuum and making gradients in it using synthetic ‘horizons’ (conductive materials). This form of propulsion does not need heavy fuel, only an energy source, so it would allow interstellar travel in a human lifetime. DARPA funded lab work 2018-2022 to demonstrate this prediction unambiguously in the lab.

Method: $1.3M was won from DARPA to test this prediction and a network of, so far, six labs have joined the effort, formerly and informally. The methods used include firing lasers into asymmetric metal cavities, lasers into fibre-optic flouride glass loops shielded by metal on one side, high-acceleration electrons in capacitors, and other methods.

The IVO system uses the capacitor cavity method.

In 2023, they are getting good results from a capacitor with a dielectric between plates with 8 micron separation. McCulloch uses Aluminium plates and kapton dielectric but IVO Ltd experiment uses a solid dielectric. There are at least three groups working on the propulsion experiments and six labs worked on ground experiments. In Mike McCulluch lab at Plymouth, they saw 0.25 milliNewtons. IVO saw 52milliNewtons. IVO launched a satellite with 0.25 millinewtons and 0.65 millinewtons of thrust. All of the works is at about 1 watt of power because attempts to increase power causes problems at this time. There is still times when the system does not work.