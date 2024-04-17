Exclusive Articles on Nextbigfuture Substack – Sustainable Interstellar Colonization and

by

There are exclusive articles for paid subscribers on the Nextbigfuture Substack.

The history of human colonization tells us what is needed for a future sustainable human interstellar colonization.

What is needed for Artificial Superintelligence.

Here is an overview of what is needed for AGI and ASI level AI. I will briefly review some key concepts around the development and the scaling of large language models in detail. The evidence is showing a lot of the hype is quite real.

Leave a Comment