Exclusive Articles on Nextbigfuture Substack – Sustainable Interstellar Colonization and

There are exclusive articles for paid subscribers on the Nextbigfuture Substack.
The history of human colonization tells us what is needed for a future sustainable human interstellar colonization.
What is needed for Artificial Superintelligence.
Here is an overview of what is needed for AGI and ASI level AI. I will briefly review some key concepts around the development and the scaling of large language models in detail. The evidence is showing a lot of the hype is quite real.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.