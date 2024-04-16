SpaceX Mars Fleet Operations With Thousands of Starships

Elon discussed SpaceX plans to a fleet of 1000-1200 Starships every two years to Mars. SpaceX Mars fleet operations have huge challenges.

The plan is to launch 1.5 million tons to orbit every two years. They would then send 250,000 tons to Mars.

If every Mars bound SpaceX Starship cann take 250 tons of payload then there would need to be 1000 Starships to Mars.

Bringing 1.5 million ton to orbit means about 6 orbital launches per Mars vehicle. This would mean five refueling tanker missions for each Mars Vehicle.

SpaceX wants to launch about 10 times per day for two years ahead of the fleet departure every two year.

Every day about two Mars Starships would get fueled up and then wait for the departure. In one year, there would be 500 Mars Starships in orbit.

The ships will need to be able to prevent fuel loss while waiting in orbit.

The Mars ships will arrive on Mars and the first ships will be unloaded and then taken apart for the Mars colony.

It only makes sense for risk reduction, that there will have to be a smaller fleet of perhaps ten Starships in a first wave. One hundred in the second wave. Those unmanned ships would be preparing to receive the main waves of ships. They would be placing the systems for getting fuel from the atmosphere.