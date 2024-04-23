Tesla Accelerates Roadmaps – With Cybercab, Upgraded Factories Late 2024 or Early 2025

Tesla is speeding up new car products and modifying current factories with aspects of the next generation unboxed factory processes.

The partial updated factory processes will not enable the full full 50% cost reduction previously described for the unboxed process but could see 20-30% cost reductions. This would enable a smoother transition for vehicles volume growth and smoother capital expenditures.

The lowest priced Tesla in China is a model 3 at $32000. If Tesla could reduce costs by 20% then Tesla could make a car with a $26500 price with good margins.

The new vehicles will be revealed on the August 8, 2024 robotaxi (aka Cybercab) reveal. Elon Musk called the Robotaxi vehicle to be shown Augus 8, 2024 a Cybercab.

Nextbigfuture anticipates that Tesla could launch a hatchback version of the model 3. Hatchbacks are popular in Europe.

Tesla showed ridehailing app screens and described work to launch a ridehailing service that would transition into a robotaxi service.