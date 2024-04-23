Tesla FSD, Robotaxi, AI Services and Optimus Teslabot From Q1 Earnings

Tesla revealed a lot about all of their existing and planned artificial intelligence related products and services in the Q1 2024 earnings call.

Elon talked about offering FSD/robotaxi as a hybrid Airbnb and Uber model. Tesla will operating the fleet and the network. The enduser will be able to control their participation in the robotaxi network. There had been some people talking about Tesla only operating its own fleet of robotaxi but this is not the case.

Tesla will create an Amazon Web services (AWS) like distributed inference service. If Tesla has 100 million cars eventually out in the world, then this would be a 100 Gigawatt of distributed compute. If Tesla could make $300/year could made per car then this would be $3 billion per year.

Tesla will have its Optimus Teslabots working in their own factories by the end of this year (2024).

Tesla has been testing FSD (full self driving) 12.4 and 12.5 for 3-6 months and know how good the FSD is. Tesla can forecast fairly accurately the future performance of FSD based upon the scaling of data and compute.

Tesla is in discussions with one other major automaker about licensing FSD. Elon thinks FSD will have at least one license this year. It will take three years for any new automaker to deploy Tesla licensed hardware and software in a new vehicle.