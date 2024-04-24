VC Analysis of Economics of How Tesla Robotaxi Needs to Operate

Venture Capital legends Brad Gerstner and Bill Gurley gave great insights about Tesla robotaxi and Uber ridesharing on the BG2 pod. Brad Gerstner founded the $10 billion Altimeter Capital fund. Bill is a general partner at Benchmark, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm in San Francisco, California. Gurley has led investments in and holds board seats on Brighter, DogVacay, Good Eggs, GrubHub, HackerOne, Linden Lab, LiveOps, Nextdoor, OpenTable, Sailthru, Scale Computing, Stitch Fix, Vessel, and Zillow. Gurley reportedly had a close relationship with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. He was Uber’s most engaged board member and the closest thing Mr. Kalanick had to a consigliere. He left the Uber board in 2017.

The analysis of Tesla robotaxi network was last week. This was before many elements of Tesla robotaxi network were basically confirmed last night on the Tesla earnings call.



There were some in the Tesla shareholder community who expected Tesla to shift to only making robotaxi. This prediction never made any sense for the economic reasons cited by Brad and Bill.

Tesla needs to allow Tesla owners to be part of an open ridehailing network. This rolls out the service faster with lower cost and with more cars. It also lowers the risk for Tesla to put in robotaxi where there is proven demand.