Tesla FSD is rapidly improving and seems to be creating level 4 self driving before our eyes. It is something that is difficult for many to believe and accept. AI systems have a history of not working for a long time and then having improvement that seems sudden to human observers. Once an AI gets into the pretty good relative to humans then they tend to very rapidly get to as good or better than the best human.
They are now releasing FSD 12.3.4 to all Tesla buyers in the North America. It is available to almost 2 million new drivers. FSD 12.4 should be out this month (April) and it is reported to be substantially better. FSD 12.3.4 should be able to handle reverse. There are only a few features that need to be added to get to a feature complete system.
There were reports two weeks ago from some Tesla engineers who believed that FSD would reach robotaxi level by July 2024.
Tesla will be revealing its robotaxi vehicle on August 8, 2024. We will learn on that day what Tesla is planning and possible timelines.
The initial review for Tesla FSD 12.3.4 are good.
7 thoughts on “Tesla is Creating Level 4 Self Driving Cars Before Our Eyes”
If you haven’t sold Tesla yet then you should study the subject and wise up.
Nonsense! FSD 12.3.4 on my brand new M3+ has many issues, just like the 11.x.x releases preceding it; and others in the Denver area Tesla Facebook group do, too, as well. Get real!
I’m just gonna leave this here: https://gizmodo.com/elon-musks-worst-predictions-and-broken-promises-1851398745
The same headline would make sense whether you have written it in 2018, 2020, 2022 or 2024
Key words here are “seems to be creating level 4 self driving”
seems to be creating…
Regulators are deciding what level is FSD, not Musk, not Brian Wang. Musk will reveal on August that his new robotaxi vehicle will be built in 2026 and be available for 2027, reaching level 4 in 3 years, not in 3 months.
Until Tesla and regulators solve the liability issues, there will never be level 4, no matter how infrequent accidents are. To date, Tesla has never accepted liability for any accidents while in FSD mode, at least not publicly.
Waymo is driverless in city driving here in phoenix. I own an 2016 model S. The hype lead me to believe that it someday soon would be selfdriving, like the Waymo is now. The 2016 S will never be self driven due to hardware incompatibility. The hype lead me to believe that autopilot would be autodriven. No-one knew at the time the difference- the hype lead me to believe that all Teslas could be autotaxis.