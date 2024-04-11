Tesla is Creating Level 4 Self Driving Cars Before Our Eyes

Tesla FSD is rapidly improving and seems to be creating level 4 self driving before our eyes. It is something that is difficult for many to believe and accept. AI systems have a history of not working for a long time and then having improvement that seems sudden to human observers. Once an AI gets into the pretty good relative to humans then they tend to very rapidly get to as good or better than the best human.

They are now releasing FSD 12.3.4 to all Tesla buyers in the North America. It is available to almost 2 million new drivers. FSD 12.4 should be out this month (April) and it is reported to be substantially better. FSD 12.3.4 should be able to handle reverse. There are only a few features that need to be added to get to a feature complete system.

There were reports two weeks ago from some Tesla engineers who believed that FSD would reach robotaxi level by July 2024.

Tesla will be revealing its robotaxi vehicle on August 8, 2024. We will learn on that day what Tesla is planning and possible timelines.

The initial review for Tesla FSD 12.3.4 are good.