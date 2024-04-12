Tesla Lowers FSD Monthly Subscription to $99/Month

Tesla has has officially lowered the monthly FSD subscription price to $99/month (from $199/month). This means it would be $1200 per year. If 50% adopt then that would be the $600 per car or an increase of 7.5% in profits.
This should massively increase adoption which increases the amount of data training and rate of improvement.
BREAKING: Tesla has officially lowered the monthly FSD subscription price to $99/month (from $199/month). pic.twitter.com/dr0YA9UBzK
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 12, 2024
I think Tesla is trying to get more training data for FSD. Hence the free 1 month trial and now lowering of FSD subscription price.