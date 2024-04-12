Tesla Lowers FSD Monthly Subscription to $99/Month

Tesla has has officially lowered the monthly FSD subscription price to $99/month (from $199/month). This means it would be $1200 per year. If 50% adopt then that would be the $600 per car or an increase of 7.5% in profits.

This should massively increase adoption which increases the amount of data training and rate of improvement.

