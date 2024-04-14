Microsoft is doing very well by buying OpenAI. OpenAI is making money now. AI Models are becoming commoditized. In the long run, there seems to be a race to the bottom on pricing. Open Source AI models like Meta could be used to become the Platform. All of the development happens on your platform. If a company controls the AI platform then they could derive value and income indirectly from services and other use cases.

The discussion on the future of AI was with Matthew Berman and Herbert Ong. They discussed Who wins AI? How do they Make Money? Will Voice be the Main Interaction to AI?

Looking at the AI stack and the different places where value is created.

On the bottom is the chips and there is a lot of money being made there.

Above that is infrastructure, inference providers, agent frameworks, LLM evaluation tools, and everything you need as a builder to put out the best product.

Above that is the models themselves, which Mattew sees as being commoditized.

The app layer is above the models.

Infrastructure and app layer is where Matthew Berman is looking for value creation.

Will voice be the main interaction model for AI? You could talk to all of your devices. You could talk with your car or your robot but with conversation and understanding.