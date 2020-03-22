Home
Four-Way and Now Nine-Way Valve Hacks for Ventilators

Brian Wang | March 22, 2020 |
 

Doctors have made four-way and now nine-way valve system to enable one ventilator to service 9 people. Elon Musk and others are working to help them get each with individual valve controls per patient to personalize care & avoid cross-flow risk.

