Four-Way and Now Nine-Way Valve Hacks for Ventilators

Doctors have made four-way and now nine-way valve system to enable one ventilator to service 9 people. Elon Musk and others are working to help them get each with individual valve controls per patient to personalize care & avoid cross-flow risk.
So in ten minutes the evil genius who is one of our GP anaesthetists (with a PhD in diaphragmatic mechanics) increased our rural hospitals ventilator capacity from one to nine!!! pic.twitter.com/yNmuCCDbWd
— alan drummond (@alandrummond2) March 17, 2020
Build one large central ventilator , multiple branches/lines with one ways values/regulators to regulate pressure and prevent mixing.
— ShotgunMG42bonesaw (@MG42bonesaw) March 20, 2020
A single computer, pump & pressure accumulator would be fine for many patients, but ideally individual valves per patient to personalize care & avoid cross-flow risk
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2020
cross flow risk looks important:
— Leigh Roberts (@LMR0001) March 21, 2020
Would an adjustable orifice on each output of the ventilator suffice to take care of individual needs? May even add a carbon filter to reduce the cross-flow risk? Gotta keep a consistent length of tubing cause gas laws.
— Somnang Son (@Nang_Bang) March 22, 2020
SOURCES- Twitter
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com