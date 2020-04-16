Home
Hundreds Coronaviruses are in China and Asian Bats, Humans are Infected All the Time

Brian Wang | April 16, 2020
 

Three new alphacoronaviruses, three new betacoronaviruses, and one known alphacoronavirus previously identified in other southeast Asian countries were detected for the first time in bats in Myanmar.

Studies in bats in China found over 400 coronaviruses.

SARS-related viruses in these bat populations have the potential to go directly into human cells and do not need that extra mutational step of infecting another host.

Blood tests of humans living near the bats found that mini-outbreaks occur and the people have antibodies against the various bat coronaviruses.

SOURCES – PLOS One, NPR
