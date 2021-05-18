Elon Tweets GigaTexas Starting with 4680 Cell Model Y

Elon Musk confirms that Gigatexas will start producing 4680 battery cell Model Y later this year.

This means Tesla will have 4680 at reasonable scale and car ready in 2021. This is not the 12-18 month timeframe from the last earnings call. This means not 11-17 months from today but less than 7 months. This is also confirming Texas production later this year.

Texas will also have front and rear gigacasting.

will Austin start by producing 2170 Model Y? or jump straight to 4680? saw some huge front castings in austin on youtube — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) May 18, 2021

4680 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2021

The 4680 cells means the Model Y from Austin will have the structural battery. The front and rear casting will massively reduce cost and weight. There will also be weight reduction from the structural battery. These all combine for a lighter, lower cost and longer range vehicle.

Having large-scale 4680 cells will mean Tesla will have the battery supply for Cybertruck and Semi products at scale in 2022.

Panasonic should be making a test production line for 4680 battery cells by the end of 2021.



Elon’s tweet confirms what the Tesla community has been expecting for months.

Giga Berlin and Texas will start making the next-gen Model Y this year. It will have 4680 cells with cell-to-frame integration. Also, it will have single piece casting for the rear half (current Y has this) of the car and for the front half. — Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) February 13, 2021

SOURCES – Elon Musk, Electrified, Dr. Know-it-all Knows it all, Tesla Vision

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)