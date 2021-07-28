COVID Vaccines Mostly Work But Flaws Need to be Discussed

We already know that about 36% of people who get fully vaccinated by the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine will get COVID and have symptoms and 7% will still get serious illness. The 93% prevention of serious illness is great.

A full course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 64% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, according to an early study by Israel’s health ministry reported in July. This much lower than previous estimates of nearly 90%. AstraZeneca vaccine to be about 60% effective at preventing symptomatic disease and around 90% effective at preventing hospitalization.

The vaccine still appears to be highly effective, 93%, at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, the data shows, though this is also slightly lower than earlier studies suggested and for other variants.

* there are significant numbers of people who get side effects from the vaccines

* the CDC is reporting over 6000 deaths linked to the COVID vaccines. These are being investigated. These are not breakthrough deaths (aka deaths caused in spite of the vaccine but possible deaths caused by the vaccines.)

* vaccines side effects are under reported

* there are also breakthrough deaths and hospitalizations

* the US has had over 200,000 deaths from COVID since the start of the CCOVID vaccinations

The FDA does have the disclaimer about vaccine side effects.

The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose.

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore discussed the long term neck pain and body aches and inflammation that Jimmy Dore experienced as vaccination side effects. Jimmy also found that his personal doctor was treating five other people with vaccination side effects. Those people were medical professionals. Those medical professionals were afraid to discuss their side effects for fear of getting ostrasized.

Jimmy Dore is currently being treated with Ivermectin and other anti-inflammatories for his side effects.

CDC Stats on Deaths and Illness Related to Vaccines

Here is the CDC list of Adverse Events in the US related to the COVID Vaccines. Nextbigfuture believes that based on anedotal evidence of under-reporting of vaccination side effects, and the obvious stigma, the CDC data on side effects is likely lower than the real level of COVID vaccine side effects.

Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare. More than 339 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 6,207 reports of death (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines. However, recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS, a rare and serious adverse event—blood clots with low platelets—which has caused deaths.

Anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccination is rare and has occurred in approximately 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated in the United States. Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can occur after any vaccination. If this occurs, vaccination providers can effectively and immediately treat the reaction. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccination is rare. As of July 19, 2021, more than 13 million doses of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine have been given in the United States. CDC and FDA identified 39 confirmed reports of people who got the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and later developed TTS. Women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event. There are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen. Learn more about J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS.

To date, two confirmed cases of TTS following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Moderna) have been reported to VAERS after more than 324 million doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered in the United States. Based on available data, there is not an increased risk for TTS after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

CDC and FDA are monitoring reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in people who have received the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. GBS is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. Most people fully recover from GBS, but some have permanent nerve damage. After 12.8 million J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine doses administered, there have been around 100 preliminary reports of GBS identified in VAERS as of July 12. These cases have largely been reported about 2 weeks after vaccination and mostly in men, many 50 years and older. CDC will continue to monitor for and evaluate reports of GBS occurring after COVID-19 vaccination and will share more information as it becomes available.

Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination are rare. As of July 19, 2021, VAERS has received 1,148 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults. Through follow-up, including medical record reviews, CDC and FDA have confirmed 674 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis. CDC and its partners are investigating these reports to assess whether there is a relationship to COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis.

SOURCES- Bloomberg, FDA, Joe Rogan Show, Ynet, CDC

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com