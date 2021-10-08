George Soros Boosts Bitcoin Back Over $54,000

Bitcoin is back over $54,000 after trading in the low $40,000 after Soros Fund Management revealed they had some bitcoin.

The Soros Fund Management last reported a portfolio value of about $6 billion.

George Soros is famous for making billions betting against the British pound back in 1992.

