Food Program Claims $6B From Musk Will Fix What $8.4B Per Year Does Not

Dr. Eli David and others have noted that UN food program gets over $8 billion per year to reduce world hunger. UN director said that $6B could save 42 million, not end world hunger. The UN director asked for $6 billion from Elon Musk to save 42 million people. the World Food Program raised $8.4 billion in 2020 and continues to have this level of funding in 2021.

The Nations supporting the UN have over $8 trillion in annual budgets. Apparently, it is beyond the power or not worth the effort of governments to save 42 million at-risk people. Only emergency private donations can solve this. This seems to show the incompetence of the UN, the food program and national governments.

Elon Musk said he would step up if there was a detailed credible plan and complete transparency of past and future programs.

Fact check: 2% of @elonmusk's wealth is $6B

In 2020 the UN World Food Program (WFP) raised $8.4B. How come it didn't "solve world hunger"? _ pic.twitter.com/x6w0MJ3Buc — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 30, 2021

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

.@elonmusk Instead of tweets, allow me to show you. We can meet anywhere—Earth or space—but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP’s people, processes and yes, technology, at work. I will bring the plan, and open books. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 1, 2021

Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes. Sunlight is a wonderful thing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

This is the reality for millions of people. I don't think the world realizes the gravity of the crisis at our doorstep. 42 million people in dozens of countries are marching toward starvation TODAY. #Afghanistan, #Ethiopia, #Madagascar, #SouthSudan, #Yemen and many more. pic.twitter.com/oIoNNeIN0a — David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 1, 2021

The $8.4B you refer to covers what we needed to reach 115 million people in 2020 with food assistance. We need $6B plus NOW on top of our existing funding requirements due to the perfect storm from the compounding impact of Covid, conflict and climate shocks. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

About two-thirds of WFP’s life-saving food assistance goes to people facing severe food crises, most of them caused by conflict. By the end of 2020 WFP was working food programs across 20 countries. Its response typically includes a combination of food, cash, nutrition supplements and school feeding.