Food Program Claims $6B From Musk Will Fix What $8.4B Per Year Does Not

Dr. Eli David and others have noted that UN food program gets over $8 billion per year to reduce world hunger. UN director said that $6B could save 42 million, not end world hunger. The UN director asked for $6 billion from Elon Musk to save 42 million people. the World Food Program raised $8.4 billion in 2020 and continues to have this level of funding in 2021.

The Nations supporting the UN have over $8 trillion in annual budgets. Apparently, it is beyond the power or not worth the effort of governments to save 42 million at-risk people. Only emergency private donations can solve this. This seems to show the incompetence of the UN, the food program and national governments.

Elon Musk said he would step up if there was a detailed credible plan and complete transparency of past and future programs.

About two-thirds of WFP’s life-saving food assistance goes to people facing severe food crises, most of them caused by conflict. By the end of 2020 WFP was working food programs across 20 countries. Its response typically includes a combination of food, cash, nutrition supplements and school feeding.

