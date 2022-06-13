Robin Hanson and his co-authors have paper and presentations that the universe will become dominated by expansionist aliens who he calls grabby aliens.
There are two kinds of alien civilizations. “Quiet” aliens don’t expand or change much, and then they die. We have little data on them, and so must mostly speculate, via methods like the Drake equation.
“Loud” aliens, in contrast, visibly change the volumes they control, and just keep expanding fast until they meet each other. They should be easy to see as they will be reorganizing the stars and galaxies they are in.
If grabby aliens exist and start expanding at over one-third the speed of light then we would not see their changes until the aliens get very close. Robin Hanson models that there is intelligent grabby aliens once in every million galaxies.
There is more to this and it is discussed between Lex and Robin and in animated videos.
8 thoughts on “Lex Friedman Interviewed Robin Hanson About Grabby Aliens and Many Other Topics”
It should be obvious to anybody following the UFO news lately that the Aliens are already here and have been here for most of our existence. My guess is that intelligent Aliens are far more common in our Galaxie than thought. We are still here so they must not be to grabby.
I take it as a given that almost every species of intelligent tool-using spacefaring life will be expansionist (i.e. grabby) as it only takes a few individuals of that species to be that way and, boom, you have an expansionist species.
Next, the possibility of grabby aliens appearing once in every 100 million galaxies seems a solid guess. The greatest likelihood I can find (and I’ve put a lot of time and research into this) for intelligent tool-using spacefaring life is about one for every 750 thousand galaxies, and that involves some serious fudging in favor of them being there. Just a bit more pessimism and the figures would support the probability of only one such species every few universes, so I have no problem with an estimate somewhere in the middle.
The point being, we may not be able to guess at how likely intelligent tool-using spacefaring life might be, but we are beginning to get some rather daunting figures on how unlikely it almost certainly has to be.
And yes, the Drake equation is solid . . . except that each of the variables in it come from equations that have their own variables and, like anything else, garbage in, garbage out. If you don’t have the right values it won’t give the right answer.
I also suspect the appearance of a grabby species within in a galaxy (and almost all of them would be grabby) would preclude any more such races as ever arising there, even if they would have. In other words, if we take to the stars we should not be surprised to find ourselves the only species out there, because any other species would have precluded our existence. (We also probably would not remain a single species for very long, but never mind that.)
The Federation’s murky Prime Directive may apply to inhabited worlds, but they seem to happily snap up and colonize every other world they find, meaning an intelligent species, that might have arisen there some day, never will.
I can understand this all, for sure. So, by that logic, the fact that we’re even alive is because there is currently no other grabby aliens in our galaxy. But, the key to that is “currently”. And I should preface the rest of this with saying that maybe this fits into unknown variables that the Drake Equation can’t accout for:
We currently have no way to know if a grabby civilization existed far away and long ago in our galaxy, only to have since died out for whatever reason sounds interesting. Developing a technology to quickly traverse the galactic neighborhood doesn’t necessarily preclude advancements in medicine that would stop a plague from knocking them dead. Or, perhaps they were more grabby-expansive at one point but eventually quit because the mindset of their species changed.
What would be curious is if we find that the UFOs (UAP… sigh.. rebranding) are technologies we’ve built from our own ingenuity– i.e., deciding to think outside mainstream academic physics and throwing s[BEEP]t at a wall until something stuck… and WE are about to become the Milky Way’s grabby species. [insert evil laugh here]
Cranky speculation: for me the lack of visible mega-engineering and the mysterious presence of UAPs, entering and disappearing out of our world and now officially acknowledged, suggests alien intelligence may take another route: migrating to other universes.
If jumping between worlds turns out to be easy and takes you to parallel Earths or parallel inhabitable planets, there is no reason for mega-engineering works in this same cosmos.
So, it’s likely any megastructures are the result of civilizations immature enough to not know about the vast reaches of existence at their disposal.
And probably that knowledge arrives before anyone needs to build very visible things like Dyson swarms or stellar engines.
If the frequency of occurrence is one every million galaxies they won’t become a problem because the universe’s expansion will most likely make the nearest of them unreachable before they can get here. Their Expanding at one third c will be too slow vs dark energy.
Drake’s equation is less than worthless. Not only is it completely trivial to derive and you can go on and split all the factors into ever more factors with ever more intermediate steps if you like; 6 of the 7 factors are completely unknown, so the whole thing is not the least bit helpful. We can’t even put any sensible bounds on them.
I say less than worthless because Drake’s equation only serves to dignify a wild-assed guess and disguise it as something more than just numbers pulled out of your behind.
“every habitable planet is already taken”
Gerard K. O’Neill has a different outlook!
I certainly doubt every habitable planet has been taken. I also think that any civilization capable of rapid interplanetary settlement also has the technology to make any planet habitable for their own people in short order. They may also be capable of sustaining massive space settlements without planets (we can have both; why can’t we have both? Both is way cooler).