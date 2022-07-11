Tesla USA Doubled Sales in First Half of 2022

VW CEO Herbert Deiss said Volkswagen will pass Tesla in EV sales by 2025.

Ford CEO Jim Farley says Ford will challenge Tesla globally.

But Tesla doubled its US sales from the first half of 2021 in the first half of 2022.

Tesla does not report official US sales numbers but monthly US sales for all carmakers is tracked by goodcarbadcar.net. I have taken and compared this data for Tesla and compared it with official Volkswagen and Ford US sales figures.

This data clearly shows that Tesla is increasing its US sales domination.