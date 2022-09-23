600-mile Gemini Battery for $50 per kWh at Scale

Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. The company believes its anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced. The breakthrough technology will enable the commercialization of ONE’s GeminiTM dual-chemistry architecture, which will be integrated into a BMW iX prototype vehicle later this year.
ONE’s first-generation 1007 Wh/L cell eliminates the need for graphite and anode manufacturing equipment, enabling $50 per kWh cell cost at scale. “Our prismatic anode-free cell is produced with approximately half of current cell manufacturing equipment for equivalent capacity, allowing us to sharply reduce scale-up cost,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE.
Anode-free cells typically have low cycle life compared to conventional cells, which has not made them viable in an automotive setting. ONE’s Gemini dual-chemistry architecture has opened a straightforward path to widespread use of anode-free cells by reducing cycle and peak power requirements by 90%. Gemini pairs more standardized LFP and anode-free chemistries into one battery pack, enabled by the company’s proprietary DC-DC converter. This allows each specialty chemistry to focus on different functions: LFP for daily driving, and anode-free to extend range for long distances. This combined system is expected to deliver more than 250,000 miles of lifetime service.
“Scaling 100x from a 2 Ah pouch cell to a 240 Ah prismatic in less than 12 months is a testament to the simplicity of the design and ability to use conventional Li-ion production equipment,” said Steven Kaye, ONE Chief Technical Officer. “We are moving faster than the fastest research programs that I have been a part of. Gemini will reach volume production in 2026 accelerating electric vehicle adoption by delivering 600 miles of range in a wide range of vehicle platforms, including trucks and SVUs.”
7 thoughts on “600-mile Gemini Battery for $50 per kWh at Scale”
So…. they solved the cycling problem by not cycling the anode-free cell.
That works for anyone who charges daily and does occasional long trips. If you use a big battery to just charge once or twice a week, not so much.
$/kWh is good and loudly proclaimed.
kWh/L is good and loudly proclaimed
kWh/kg is …. kept secret.
Kwh/kg is not problem for EV if $/kwh is low enough. Heavier car is safer one.
“Heavier car is safer one.”
That might be true in the sense that the driver or passenger is likely to be less badly damaged in a crash, however, a heavier car will do more damage to whatever or whoever it hits.
And…the reason that heavier car might have gotten into that mishap in the first place, is because of its horrible handling and braking capabilities, courtesy of its excessive weight, when compared to a lighter, more athletic car.
If that price holds at the consumer level, and if the packaging was possible, I’m looking at a $1125 replacement battery for my old EV.
Framed that way, not so bad!