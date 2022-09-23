600-mile Gemini Battery for $50 per kWh at Scale

Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. The company believes its anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced. The breakthrough technology will enable the commercialization of ONE’s GeminiTM dual-chemistry architecture, which will be integrated into a BMW iX prototype vehicle later this year.

ONE’s first-generation 1007 Wh/L cell eliminates the need for graphite and anode manufacturing equipment, enabling $50 per kWh cell cost at scale. “Our prismatic anode-free cell is produced with approximately half of current cell manufacturing equipment for equivalent capacity, allowing us to sharply reduce scale-up cost,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE.

Anode-free cells typically have low cycle life compared to conventional cells, which has not made them viable in an automotive setting. ONE’s Gemini dual-chemistry architecture has opened a straightforward path to widespread use of anode-free cells by reducing cycle and peak power requirements by 90%. Gemini pairs more standardized LFP and anode-free chemistries into one battery pack, enabled by the company’s proprietary DC-DC converter. This allows each specialty chemistry to focus on different functions: LFP for daily driving, and anode-free to extend range for long distances. This combined system is expected to deliver more than 250,000 miles of lifetime service.

“Scaling 100x from a 2 Ah pouch cell to a 240 Ah prismatic in less than 12 months is a testament to the simplicity of the design and ability to use conventional Li-ion production equipment,” said Steven Kaye, ONE Chief Technical Officer. “We are moving faster than the fastest research programs that I have been a part of. Gemini will reach volume production in 2026 accelerating electric vehicle adoption by delivering 600 miles of range in a wide range of vehicle platforms, including trucks and SVUs.”