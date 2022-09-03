Ukraine Needs to Take Kherson by end of October

If Ukraine can recapture Kherson city up to the Dnipro river then they will be able to shutoff water used for irrigation and for the population and Russian troops in Crimea. Ukraine was able to cut off the water to the North Crimean Canal from spring 2014 to the start of the 2022 Russian offensive.

Ukraine has damaged the Antonivsky bridge which is the main bridge for Russia to supply forces north of the Dnipro river. Only small trucks can go over the bridge now.

Ukraine is pushing on four breakthrough points and want to get some key roads near the Dnipro river. The goal is to threaten to encircle or actually encircle Russian forces. This would force Russian forces to run on foot from northern Kherson and leave equipment behind.

Taking back Northern Kherson would let Ukraine cut off the water would put more stress on Russians to bring supplies to forces in Crimea. Russia would need to bring in water.

It would also get Ukraine close enough to target the Kerch Strait bridge. This is a rail and road bridge that is critical for Russia to bring supplies and troops to Crimea.

The Ukraine military operation needs to reach its goals by the end of October. It will get more difficult to make advances when winter weather complicates advances in late October.

SOURCES- Sky News, Institute for the Study of War

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com