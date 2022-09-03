BYD and Tesla in Real Battle for Top Electric Car Company

BYD is aiming for 280,000 monthly deliveries of battery electric (BEV) and hybrid electric cars (PHEV) by the end of the year. BYD sold and delivered 174,915 hybrids and BEV in August.

In August, BYD had 82,678 BEVs which was nearly triple the 30,382 units in the same month in 2021. Plug-in hybrid vehicles were 91,299 units up more than triple from 30,126 units in the same month last year.

If BYD reaches 280,000 per month in December, 2022 then this would likely be 130,000 BEVs. This would be a 1.5-1.6 million annual runrate. Tesla is targeting 2.1 million global annual runrate by December, 2022.

In August, BYD sold 5,092 NEVs in overseas markets, up 26.48 percent from 4,026 units in July.

BYD is targeting 4 million combined BEV and hybrid cars in 2023. This would be about 2 million battery electric vehicles in 2023.

Tesla would be in the 2.5 to 3 million range of production in 2023.

BYD has a far lower average selling price and less profit. However, ramping up production will help them to increase profit margins.

China is heading to 30% BEV for 2022. China makes about 22-25 million cars each year. Getting to 30% is about 7-8 million BEVs in China. 35% of those are $8000 or less and 60% are $15000 or less.

China will likely be at 50% BEV (12 million) in 2023 and 70% in 2024 (15 million).

BYD is exporting about 5000 cars per month and could reach 10,000 cars per month by the end of the year.

BYD stock price is down about 40% from a peak on July 7. It has dropped from $84 per share July 7 down to below $55. Warren Buffet has been selling shares of BYD. Buffet has recently sold about 3 million shares out of 225 million shares of BYD.

