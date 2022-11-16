Here is a snapshot of the top 13 or so crypto exchanges for cryptocurrency, crypto exchanges for derivatives and distributed exchanges.
Various exchanges already had problems before the recent collapse of FTX. Voyager went under. Now Genesis has frozen withdrawals. Crypto.com is in danger.
BlockFi has suspended withdrawals.
The recommendations from crypto people is to have no coins or crypto assets in any exchanges but to use cold wallets.
4 thoughts on “Snapshot of Crypto Exchanges and Distributed Exchanges”
winter has been here a while. those who adapt to the cold will survive
Aside from organized crime, who cares?
Crypto is good at turning electricity into heat, taking money from gullible people, and facilitating crime by making it easy for anyone to hide money transfers.
Good riddance.
I use Zimbabwean paper currency to burn for heat.
As an investment vehicle, the U.S. will probably regulate cryptocurrency as it relates to something like mutual funds so that there is no repeat of this. It might actually make cryptocurrency stronger in the end. The destruction of something like FTX is likely to expose other scams which should have been exposed years ago. Thankfully, cryptocurrency trading will never be regulated to the point of something like day trading stocks. That would be tragic, since it has the ability to lift anyone with who learns how to accurately trade it, out of poverty.
Do I think there should be more eco-friendly ways of mining it? Absolutely. I don’t mine it. I also want video card prices to not be inflated over it anymore. So, I hope this FTX thing also affects that. I would like a next gen nVidia card for less than $2K, please. And I don’t mean mid-range; I mean a top of the line card that I basically have to keep in an ice box so that I can have my 666 frames per second VR experience on full graphics settings. >:D