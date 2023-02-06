ChatGPT Passes 100 Million Users and Launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 Per Month

OpenAI has launched a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT. It is called ChapGPT plus. It is a conversational AI that can chat with you, answer follow-up questions, and challenge incorrect assumptions.

ChatGPT has hit an estimated 100 million monthly active users making it the fastest-growing consumer internet application in history according to a UBS study. UBS analysts peg its total addressable market to be $1 trillion. It took ChatGPT a mere two months from launch to reach 100 million. This is the fastest-growing consumer application in history according to a UBS investment bank research note. TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million monthly users, and Instagram about 2.5 years, according to UBS researcher Lloyd Walmsley. UBS used Similar Web data. They recorded 13 million unique visitors used ChatGPT every day in January.

Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI. For $7 a month, Microsoft Teams Premium video chat offers an “intelligent recap” of meeting notes with personalized highlights and action items. This new Microsoft product is leveraging ChatGPT.

See more We’re bringing the power of large language models, including OpenAI’s GPT, to Teams Premium, as we make meetings more intelligent, personalized, and protected. https://t.co/kFkTtPX2nj — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 1, 2023

Google has invested $300 million for a 10% stake in San Francisco-based generative AI startup Anthropic, a company founded in 2021 by OpenAI researchers with an intelligent chatbot by the name of Claude.

The new subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, will be available for $20/month, and subscribers will receive a number of benefits:

* General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

* Faster response times

* Priority access to new features and improvements

ChatGPT Plus is available to customers in the United States.

They will be launching the ChatGPT API. OpenAIexploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability.

