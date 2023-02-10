Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions

Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
Pharmaceuticals Journal – Protective Effect of Vitamin D Supplementation on COVID-19-Related Intensive Care Hospitalization and Mortality: Definitive Evidence from Meta-Analysis and Trial Sequential Analysis
There are still over 11000 global COVID deaths every week and the US is still reporting over 3000 COVID deaths each week.
Take 5000 IO Vitamin D3 Supplement for 2 Weeks
Effects of a 2-Week 5000 IU versus 1000 IU Vitamin D3 Supplementation on Recovery of Symptoms in Patients with Mild to Moderate Covid-19: A Randomized Clinical Trial
A 5000 IU daily oral vitamin D3 supplementation for 2 weeks reduces the time to recovery for cough and gustatory sensory loss among patients with sub-optimal vitamin D status and mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The use of 5000 IU vitamin D3 as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 patients with suboptimal vitamin D status, even for a short duration, is recommended.
Spain has an in hospital treatment protocol that gets good results.
Nutraceutical approach
* Promote the immune response and reduce the inflammatory response
* Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory properties of vitamin D
* Immune optimisation and immune boosting
* Vitamin D maintains pulmonary barrier function
* Determines the production of antimicrobial peptides
* Enhances neutrophil activity
* Shifts the adaptive immune response to a more T helper cell-2 type
Anti-inflammatory effects of vitamin D
* Reduces the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6, IL-8, IL-9, IL-12, TNF alfa, IFN gamma
* Increases production of anti-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-4, IL-5, IL-10
* Patients with a low baseline vitamin D get more benefits.
* Reduce risk of asthma exacerbations
Prevents acute respiratory infections, and reducing their complications
COVID-19 and vitamin D (Co-VIVID study): a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials
The rates of RT-CR positivity were significantly decreased in the intervention group as compared to the non-vitamin D groups (RR = 0.46)
Conclusively, COVID-19 patients supplemented with vitamin D, fewer rates of ICU admission, mortality events, and RT-PCR positivity.
Meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis (TSA).
Better explain the strength of association.
Protective role of vitamin D supplementation, and risk of mortality / admission to intensive care units.
Researchers searched four databases on 20 September 2022.
Screened the randomized clinical trials (RCTs)
Assessed the risk of bias. How to adjust thresholds for significance in randomised clinical trials when the required sample size has not been reached.
The pre-specified outcomes of interest.
Mortality and ICU admission.
78 bibliographic citations.
Five RCTs were suitable for their analysis.
Results
Vitamin D administration results in a decreased [halved] risk of death, 0.49
Vitamin D administration results in a decreased risk of ICU admission, 0.28
Protective role of vitamin D and ICU admission
The TSA of the protective role of vitamin D and ICU admission showed that, since the pooling of the studies reached a definite sample size, the positive association is conclusive.
4 thoughts on "Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions"
The evidence for efficacy of D3, zinc, and Ivermectin was definitive two years ago. Cognoscenti have been taking them all along.
Yeah, I started D-3 almost as soon as the news about Covid surfaced. Zinc, too. This stuff wasn’t a secret, it’s been known for years that the FDA’s recommended daily allowance was too low. And probably as a result, despite being in my 60’s with a history of respiratory problems due to cancer/chemo damaged lungs, I was over Covid in a couple days.
They set the daily allowance for vitamins at the level necessary to prevent acute deficiency diseases like rickets and scurvy, not the level that’s optimum for health.
Mind you, it’s a preventative, not a treatment. You want the benefit, you have to have been already taking it when you’re exposed to the virus. Popping some D-3 tabs and zinc after you get sick is too late.
With anything there is the issue of how much is too much.
From what I’ve heard a *deficiency* in vitamin D weakens the immune system. Anyone living where cold weather means it is impractical to expose your skin to solar UV, should be taking vitamin D supplements anyway. But there has to be a too much level.
Zinc is probably similar.
Ivermectin was already well known to be good for treating infestations with a various sorts of parasitic worms. I had heard that the cases where Ivermectin seemed to do some good were in areas where people with COVID were also likely have worms & any benefit might have been just from killing the worms
It’s good to see empirical evidence of it. In the UK, South Asians were really over represented in the deaths. Dark country + dark skin = vitamin d deficiency, so people assumed that was the reason.