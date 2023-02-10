Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions

Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.

Pharmaceuticals Journal – Protective Effect of Vitamin D Supplementation on COVID-19-Related Intensive Care Hospitalization and Mortality: Definitive Evidence from Meta-Analysis and Trial Sequential Analysis

There are still over 11000 global COVID deaths every week and the US is still reporting over 3000 COVID deaths each week.

Take 5000 IO Vitamin D3 Supplement for 2 Weeks

Effects of a 2-Week 5000 IU versus 1000 IU Vitamin D3 Supplementation on Recovery of Symptoms in Patients with Mild to Moderate Covid-19: A Randomized Clinical Trial

A 5000 IU daily oral vitamin D3 supplementation for 2 weeks reduces the time to recovery for cough and gustatory sensory loss among patients with sub-optimal vitamin D status and mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The use of 5000 IU vitamin D3 as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 patients with suboptimal vitamin D status, even for a short duration, is recommended.

Spain has an in hospital treatment protocol that gets good results.

Nutraceutical approach

* Promote the immune response and reduce the inflammatory response

* Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory properties of vitamin D

* Immune optimisation and immune boosting

* Vitamin D maintains pulmonary barrier function

* Determines the production of antimicrobial peptides

* Enhances neutrophil activity

* Shifts the adaptive immune response to a more T helper cell-2 type

Anti-inflammatory effects of vitamin D

* Reduces the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6, IL-8, IL-9, IL-12, TNF alfa, IFN gamma

* Increases production of anti-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-4, IL-5, IL-10

* Patients with a low baseline vitamin D get more benefits.

* Reduce risk of asthma exacerbations

Prevents acute respiratory infections, and reducing their complications

COVID-19 and vitamin D (Co-VIVID study): a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

The rates of RT-CR positivity were significantly decreased in the intervention group as compared to the non-vitamin D groups (RR = 0.46)

Conclusively, COVID-19 patients supplemented with vitamin D, fewer rates of ICU admission, mortality events, and RT-PCR positivity.

Meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis (TSA).

Better explain the strength of association.

Protective role of vitamin D supplementation, and risk of mortality / admission to intensive care units.

Researchers searched four databases on 20 September 2022.

Screened the randomized clinical trials (RCTs)

Assessed the risk of bias. How to adjust thresholds for significance in randomised clinical trials when the required sample size has not been reached.

The pre-specified outcomes of interest.

Mortality and ICU admission.

78 bibliographic citations.

Five RCTs were suitable for their analysis.

Results

Vitamin D administration results in a decreased [halved] risk of death, 0.49

Vitamin D administration results in a decreased risk of ICU admission, 0.28

Protective role of vitamin D and ICU admission

The TSA of the protective role of vitamin D and ICU admission showed that, since the pooling of the studies reached a definite sample size, the positive association is conclusive.