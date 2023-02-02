SpaceX’s Starbase factory is already building multiple intentionally-expendable Starships. Ship 26 and Ship 27 feature no thermal protection, have no heat shield tiles, and will not be fitted with flaps, making them impossible to recover or reuse. These Starships will be able to test technologies like orbital refilling and cryogenic fluid management. A SpaceX Starship without all of the systems like spare fuel and landing gear needed for reusability would be able to carry 250 tons into orbit. This would be more than double the 118 tons into orbit from the Saturn V.
A fully optimized reusable SpaceX Super Heavy Starship could take 150 tons into orbit. This would still fully reuse all of the parts.
It took almost 60 Space Shuttle launches to bring up the pieces of the 420-ton International Space Station. Two single-use SpaceX Super Heavy Starships could be left in Space and bring more mass for a larger 500-ton Space Station. It would be best to use at least three SpaceX Super Heavy Starship to orbit. This would enable a central docking component and then two rotating Starship modules. The SpaceX Starships could be just left in orbit but attached with walkways to form an almost 1230-ton space station. Each of the Starships would have about 160 tons of dry mass and 250-ton payload.
1 thought on "Expendable SpaceX Starship Could More Than Double Saturn V Payload"
Indeed, a Starship optimized with the intention of being parts of a space station would provide even more space. Additionally, the tankage could be fitted out with things like airlocks and ports already in place, just covered up on the fuel facing side with steel plates removable with a cutting torch. Just a few one way launches and you’d have a space station that would utterly dwarf the ISS.
This is one of the advantages of making the Starship out of welded steel.