BitCard® and Blackhawk Network (BHN) to Offer Bitcoin Gift Cards at Select U.S. Retailers

BitCard® has announced a new relationship with Blackhawk Network (BHN), one of the world’s leaders in branded payment technology. Through this groundbreaking commercial relationship, BitCard® will offer its Bitcoin Gift Card at select U.S. retailers in BHN’s vast network of retailers and B2B channels.

This relationship marks a major milestone for both BitCard® and BHN. BitCard® is introducing one of the first Bitcoin products to BHN’s network, while BHN is increasing the visibility of BitCard® to help drive further access to Bitcoin. Additionally, this commercial relationship will diversify the offerings, allowing retailers, card rewards, airlines, loyalty companies, and many more within BHN’s network to purchase BitCards® and offer them to their customers as part of their existing merchandise, benefits, or rewards programs.

“We’re pleased to partner with BitCard®, offering its gift cards redeemable for cryptocurrency in our portfolio. This marks an exciting step for Blackhawk within the world of crypto, and we’re delighted to offer our vast network a new and innovative gift card option. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our industry.” – Steve Dekker, Managing Director, Americas, Blackhawk Network

The BitCard® rollout is expected to go live in the coming days, and both companies are eager to see the beneficial effect of this offering.

BitCard®, developed by Bitcoin Solutions Inc, is dedicated to making Bitcoin and cryptocurrency easy for consumers to access. Its aim is to become the most accessible, interoperable method to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“We are excited to partner with Blackhawk. The BitCard® rollout will provide BHN partners with yet another leading gift card option, while also providing end users easy access to Bitcoin and Crypto —in some cases, for the first time,” said Ed Gieske, CEO of Bitcoin Solutions Inc.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Blackhawk Network (BHN) delivers payment solutions through prepaid products, technologies, and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty, and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About BitCard®

BitCard® (Bitcoin Solutions Inc), is a technology company that aims to make Bitcoin and cryptocurrency easy to purchase. BitCard® is the most accessible, interoperable method to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, safely and securely. The BitCard® offering also supports loyalty rewards, points, and incentive programs. We are empowering clients with access to custody, compliance, funds processing, and gift card issuance to help support new partners.

