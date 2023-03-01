New Tesla Cybertruck Prototype at Investor Day Display $TSLA

Rob Mauer of Tesla Daily is at the Tesla Investor Day and has a video of a new Tesla Cybertruck on display. It is still labeled as a Pre-production Beta.

He has a walk around new Tesla Cybertruck Prototype at Investor Day, with first looks at updated design.
➤ Hardware 4
➤ Steering wheel
➤ Rear Display
➤ Tuck Bed & Electrical Ports

    • Personally, I think that’s a plus. I LIKE the El Camino! And I love the low poly esthetic.

      This thing is way outside my price range, but if I hit the lottery? Absolutely buying one.

