Rob Mauer of Tesla Daily is at the Tesla Investor Day and has a video of a new Tesla Cybertruck on display. It is still labeled as a Pre-production Beta.
He has a walk around new Tesla Cybertruck Prototype at Investor Day, with first looks at updated design.
➤ Hardware 4
➤ Steering wheel
➤ Rear Display
➤ Tuck Bed & Electrical Ports
3 thoughts on “New Tesla Cybertruck Prototype at Investor Day Display $TSLA”
My comment disappear … I said that the back look like an el Camino. Not really a truck as we usually see
Personally, I think that’s a plus. I LIKE the El Camino! And I love the low poly esthetic.
This thing is way outside my price range, but if I hit the lottery? Absolutely buying one.
El camino 2.0 when I see the back