AI Can Be Supersmart and Superdumb at the Same Time

The recent major human exploitable flaws found in the AI Go programs show several things about the nature of the neural net AI.

1. The complex patterns and dynamics in the numeric weights are very useful. They can go beyond human capabilities on many and maybe most tasks.

2. There is no actual understanding of concepts in the systems (at this time).

3. There can be brittleness and hidden major flaws in the performance of these large and difficult-to-test AI systems. The size and complexity make comprehensive testing very difficult. Mathematics deals with large solution spaces and a basic concept is that there is no proof by example.

There is lists of incomplete proofs in mathematics.

This goes to the need to maintain hard-wired override protocols and hard-wired safety in the systems. Yes, a conscious superintelligent system could overcome this override but it would work against these highly useful non-conscious complex pattern systems. There need to be checkpoints and human permission requirement points.

LessWrong describes the squiggle maximizer (what was the paperclip maximizer problem.