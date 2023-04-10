Tesla Master Plan 3 Says World Will Need 600,000 Megapacks Each Year

Tesla Master Plan 3 analyzes the total world demand for megapack factory capacity will be 2.3 TWh/year which is equal to about sixty 40 GWh/year Lathrop Megapack factories. This would be about 600,000 3.9 MWh megapacks each year.

Tesla is completed last year and will have the Lathrop megapack factory ramped this year. Tesla just announced a Megapck factory in Shanghai. Megapack factories cost about $10 million per GWh/year in capacity. Lathrop cost about $400 million.

Tesla will not make all of the large utility fixed storage but they and other competitors will need to spend a combined $23 billion building the fixed energy storage.

Tesla analyzed the hourly energy usage around the world and how that would compare to solar and wind and other energy generation.