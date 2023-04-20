SpaceX Starship Blows Up Over Two Minutes Into Flight #Space #SpaceX #Starship

The First Orbital SpaceX Starship did not reach orbit but there was the guaranteed excitement that Elon promised. The rocket did lift off and flew for two to three minutes before it lost control and blew up. SpaceX likely triggered a self destruct.

It reached about three times the speed of sound and about 39 kilometers of altitude. There was a previous test flight last year to 10 kilometers and a successful return and landing. The problem this time occurred with the attempt to flip for stage separation.

Seeing Starship Super Heavy clear the pad is MAJESTIC! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2bwGihDHzx — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) April 20, 2023

Previously, Elon said a few days ago that clearing the launch tower before the rocket blew up would be considered a success. The launch pad was not damaged.

Congratulations to the SpaceX team.

The next rocket has hundreds of improvements and is already built and ready to fly.

Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

Mission Control, @elonmusk's reaction to the unexpected rapid disassembly of Starship: Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vRA35LIt6l — Gordus (@medicgordus) April 20, 2023