SpaceX Starship Blows Up Over Two Minutes Into Flight #Space #SpaceX #Starship

The First Orbital SpaceX Starship did not reach orbit but there was the guaranteed excitement that Elon promised. The rocket did lift off and flew for two to three minutes before it lost control and blew up. SpaceX likely triggered a self destruct.

It reached about three times the speed of sound and about 39 kilometers of altitude. There was a previous test flight last year to 10 kilometers and a successful return and landing. The problem this time occurred with the attempt to flip for stage separation.

Previously, Elon said a few days ago that clearing the launch tower before the rocket blew up would be considered a success. The launch pad was not damaged.

Congratulations to the SpaceX team.

The next rocket has hundreds of improvements and is already built and ready to fly.

  2. The detailed failure analysis will take a few months. NASA and the FAA will most likely be part of it. And a few months to implement the fixes. I am thinking the next launch is 4 to 8 months from now.

  3. Starship is the size of SaturnV. Our fathers did it on the first shot without an Elon Musk and they did it with slide rules. Back then uncommon intelligence was a common virtue.

  4. Looked to me like several engines did not ignite and a couple were gimbled for the flip but got stuck in that position and the craft never righted itself.

    Impressive feat. Can’t wait for the next launch.

