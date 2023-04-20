SpaceX Booster Had Five Engines Out and Powerful Launch Damaged the Pad

The SpaceX Super Heavy booster had five engines out as it flew. 4 engines were mostly on one side and this led to an imbalance which became critical during the flip move for stage separation. They were likely trying various thrust vectoring and other adjustments.

This was a huge success. Looks like went up to about Mach 3.

The power of the launch did wreck the concrete below the rocket.

SpaceX will need to fix and improve the pad, but they will likely be read to fly again by July, 2023.

  1. I am not disappointed because it didn’t blow up. The booster took off. Fixes are needed. Can’t let it launch if more than two engines aren’t lit. Need to review the lighting of the engines. Also, need to inspect the Launch Pad and reinforced it where necessary.

