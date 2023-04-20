SpaceX Booster Had Five Engines Out and Powerful Launch Damaged the Pad

The SpaceX Super Heavy booster had five engines out as it flew. 4 engines were mostly on one side and this led to an imbalance which became critical during the flip move for stage separation. They were likely trying various thrust vectoring and other adjustments.

This was a huge success. Looks like went up to about Mach 3.

The power of the launch did wreck the concrete below the rocket.

FTS abort. Well done Booster 7 (and Ship 24)! That was still a big win. Launch site is fine and got a lot of first stage data! Next up, Booster 9!https://t.co/npUj2AHByW pic.twitter.com/KRxBwsLlKq — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) April 20, 2023

SpaceX will need to fix and improve the pad, but they will likely be read to fly again by July, 2023.

🔥 Super Heavy Booster 7 Inflicted Severe Launch Pad Damage 🔥 Super Heavy Booster 7 (B7) inflicted severe damage on the Orbital Launch Mount (OLM), the Booster Quick Disconnect (BQD) housing, and launched shrapnel as far away as the launch pad west parking lot. 🎥LabPadre pic.twitter.com/PaZq41f780 — Starbase Watcher 🚀 (@watchstarbase) April 20, 2023

At the #SpaceX #Starbase launch pad, Super Heavy Booster 7 (B7) blew the doors off the sides of the Booster Quick Disconnect (BQD) housing, and looks like it may have ripped a hole into the top of the Orbital Launch Mount (OLM)! — Starbase Watcher 🚀 (@watchstarbase) April 20, 2023