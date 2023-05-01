Figure.ai came out of stealth mode to reveal that they are also making a humanoid robot. Figure.ai joins Tesla and the Teslabot, SanctuaryAI humanoid robot tested on over 100 tasks in retail stores, Engineering Arts Ameca robot, Xiaomi’s CyberOne, Agility Robotics Digit and others.
The first figure robot will be fully electric, 1.6 meters tall, weigh 60 kilograms with a 20 kg payload, and run for 5 hours on a charge.
Brett Adcock is the founder of Figure. Brett was the Founder of Archer ($2.7B IPO, air taxi) and Vettery ($100M exit).. They have a team of 40 which includes roboticists from Boston Dynamics and Tesla. They have a 30,000-square-foot facility in Sunnyvale, California.
Figure is starting with a focus on warehouse use cases.
Here is the first phase of the Figure Master Plan:
Build a feature-complete electromechanical humanoid.
Perform human-like manipulation.
Integrate humanoids into the labor force.
1 thought on “Figure.ai Humanoid Robots”
Let’s see:
Fancy website? Check.
Long on philosophy, short on technical details? Check.
No evidence of actual hardware? Check.
Looks like vaporware to me.