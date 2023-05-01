Goldman Sachs Research estimates a $6 billion market (or more) in people-sized-and-shaped robots is achievable in the next 10 to 15 years. Such a market would be able to fill 4% of the projected US manufacturing labor shortage by 2030 and 2% of global elderly care demand by 2035.
GS Research has an upside scenario where product design, use case, technology, affordability and wide public acceptance are completely overcome. Goldman Sachs Research see a market of up to US$154bn by 2035 in a blue-sky scenario. This larger market penetration would fill from 48% to 126% of the labor gap, and as much as 53% of the elderly caregiver gap.
This would be a need for 3-5 million humanoid robots in the USA alone by 2030.
Tesla Teslabot, SanctuaryAI, Figure.ai, Engineering Arts Ameca robot, Xiaomi’s CyberOne, Agility Robotics Digit, Boston Dynamics, 1X Technologies and others are competing to make humanoid robots.
Above are the Teslabots
Sanctuary AI
Figure.ai
1X Technologies got $23M from OpenAI. OpenAI is the multi-billion dollar company behind ChatGPT and GPT-4.
2023 Overview of Humanoid Robots
The future is awareness – You couldn’t be more wrong.
Humanoid robots ARE the flexible ones, it’s the industrial ones that are rigid.
You can have them unload the truck, then stock the shelves…effortlessly. Are world is built by us, for us. So If a robot is the same size, they can easily fit through doorways, open doors, walk in aisles with a bunch of people in it shopping. It’s the best “one size fits all” approach to robotics. Eventually we will see custom robots, that are designed for specific tasks, like a construction robot with 4 arms, but it will still keep the human form, and be bipedal.
Your hatred of Elon is clouding your judgement.
Thats an excellent answer, thankyou. I was wondering why, if designing from scratch, use a humanoid outline. Does it really need a head? Would reversed knees be a better solution? I hadn’t considered that the world is already designed for that configuration, so lets stick with that for now.
I agree that they’ll keep a form factor scaled to humans, but I can also see advantages, both in stability as well as acceptance if robots have quadrupedal base. The stability is obvious, and I think advantageous in the ability to lift objects and people (healthcare), and allows doesn’t use as much energy or computational power to maintain it’s balance.
The acceptance is speculative, I think that we may find another ‘uncanny valley’ with robots that are too, but not quite enough human in their interactions. We interact with many different four footed animals that share our human designed spaces, that we don’t expect to act ‘human’, although many people anthropomorphize their behavior.
So maybe instead of a bipedal base, a standard quadrupedal base about the size of a German Shepard with interchangeable torsos?
Industrial robots are fine and are progressing. Humanoid Robots is another Elon Musk Hallucination derived from his spending his autistic childhood reading science fiction books that his followers are faithfully absorbing. Humanoid Robots are too rigid in form and cannot compete with the flexible functionality of industrial robots.