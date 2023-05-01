2023 Overview of Humanoid Robots

Goldman Sachs Research estimates a $6 billion market (or more) in people-sized-and-shaped robots is achievable in the next 10 to 15 years. Such a market would be able to fill 4% of the projected US manufacturing labor shortage by 2030 and 2% of global elderly care demand by 2035.

GS Research has an upside scenario where product design, use case, technology, affordability and wide public acceptance are completely overcome. Goldman Sachs Research see a market of up to US$154bn by 2035 in a blue-sky scenario. This larger market penetration would fill from 48% to 126% of the labor gap, and as much as 53% of the elderly caregiver gap.

This would be a need for 3-5 million humanoid robots in the USA alone by 2030.

Tesla Teslabot, SanctuaryAI, Figure.ai, Engineering Arts Ameca robot, Xiaomi’s CyberOne, Agility Robotics Digit, Boston Dynamics, 1X Technologies and others are competing to make humanoid robots.

Above are the Teslabots



Sanctuary AI



Figure.ai

https://t.co/6znRJJUF4K Ameca languages and translation – This demo shows multiple language support on the #ameca platform using #gpt3 for conversation and translation, DeepL for language detection, and Amazon Polly neural voices for speech generation — Ameca The Robot (@AmecaTheRobot) April 13, 2023

CYBORG SOCIETY TRAILER: Documentary from Free Turn Entertainment about Ameca as she ‘plugged in’ to ChatGPT https://t.co/aig2HVK3tW — Ameca The Robot (@AmecaTheRobot) April 26, 2023

Digit, the first commercialized humanoid robot by Agility Robotics. 👉 awesome pic.twitter.com/dpHF8mwmo6 — Ezer (@EzerRatchaga) March 21, 2023

Here's my conversation with Robert Playter, CEO of Boston Dynamics, a legendary robotics company that over 30 years has created some of the amazing robots ever built, including the humanoid robot Atlas and the robot dog Spot. This was fascinating! https://t.co/gMISBVwh1R pic.twitter.com/u5QYgQV1AC — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) April 28, 2023

1X Technologies got $23M from OpenAI. OpenAI is the multi-billion dollar company behind ChatGPT and GPT-4.