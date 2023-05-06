SpaceX Starlink Has Over 1.5 Million Customers

SpaceX was adding 150k Starlink users per month at the end of 2022. SpaceX has 1.5M subscribers now.

From Jan -Apr 2023, SpaceX had 30 launches. Although one of those was the Starship test.

Number of launches: 30 (Falcon 9: 27, Falcon Heavy: 2, Starship: 1T)

Launches success rate: 100%

Launch rate: 4.27 days (Needed for 100 launches: 3.65 or lower)

East Coast launches: 21 (LC-39A: 5, SLC-40: 16)

Gulf Coast launches: 1 (Starbase)

West Coast launches: 8 (SLC-4E)

Total payload mass: ~296,974 kg (Not including classified and rideshare missions)

Total crew: 4 (Government: 4, Commercial: 0)

Thank you to our 1.5M+ customers around the world! 🛰️🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/SDEyQ3RB5i — Starlink (@Starlink) May 6, 2023

If SpaceX is able to increase Starlink satellite dish production to 500,000 dishes per month by mid-2023 then they could make 1 million in first half of 2023 and 3 million in the second half. This would nearly double the 2023 revenue projection for Starlink over Payload Space.

This is about a $3B per year revenue runrate.

Two major communication lines of business starting this year. Starshield and Direct to Cellphone via Gen 2 satellites. Monthly dish production is the limiting factor on Starlink revenue. 4% of the orbiting satellites provide service to 80% of the Starlink customers who are in North America. The current orbital satellites can support 20 million global customers. Doubling the orbital bandwidth in 2023. 40 million serviceable capacity by the end of 2023. Ramping dish production to 1-2 million per month to rapidly capture those customers is the only factor preventing SpaceX Starlink from getting to $30-60 billion per year in revenue early in 2024.